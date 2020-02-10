FBD’s (FBH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FBD (LON:FBH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of FBD stock remained flat at $GBX 927 ($12.19) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 669.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 820.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. FBD has a 52 week low of GBX 9.27 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,008.23 ($13.26).

Get FBD alerts:

About FBD

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.