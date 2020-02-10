Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.40-6.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.40-6.58 EPS.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.97. The company had a trading volume of 532,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.