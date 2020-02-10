Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.40-6.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.97. 532,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,854. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

