Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Federated Investors worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Federated Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 456.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,558 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at $2,940,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Federated Investors by 45.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 12.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FII. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,634,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,647 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.