FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after buying an additional 138,529 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $155.66 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

