FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $147.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $147.00 target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 131,947 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

