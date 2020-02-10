FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $163.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 747.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.