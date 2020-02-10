FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $181.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $167.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $155.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.