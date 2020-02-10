Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0477 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $31.66 million and $14.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges including MXC, Bittrex, Hotbit and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000613 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.67 or 0.05701540 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00057180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00128417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,021,464 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Korbit, HitBTC, Coinall, BitAsset, Binance, Dcoin, Hotbit, BiKi, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, WazirX, MXC, BitMax, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.