FGL (NYSE:FG) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FG. UBS Group cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

FG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,440,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,733. FGL has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 43.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 10,630.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

