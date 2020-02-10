Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.