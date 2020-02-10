Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) Insider Reginald L. Gott Buys 100,940 Shares

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) insider Reginald L. Gott acquired 100,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,094 ($13,278.08).

Shares of FTC stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Filtronic Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.16).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

