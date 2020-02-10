Financial Comparison: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) versus CyrusOne (NYSE:CONE)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 339.90% 15.19% 13.41% CyrusOne -1.30% -0.08% -0.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 CyrusOne 0 7 9 0 2.56

CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $72.76, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given CyrusOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $197.02 million 20.28 $272.81 million $0.69 47.49 CyrusOne $821.40 million 8.52 $1.20 million $3.31 18.68

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyrusOne. CyrusOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyrusOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats CyrusOne on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

