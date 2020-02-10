Financial Contrast: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) versus Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $212.96 million 17.84 -$86.42 million ($1.03) -42.28 Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 24.41 -$31.58 million ($1.34) -9.37

Neoleukin Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neoleukin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of FibroGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen 11.81% 7.33% 4.81% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -26.13% -24.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FibroGen and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

FibroGen currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.88%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than FibroGen.

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -6.92, suggesting that its stock price is 792% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FibroGen beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

