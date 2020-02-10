Financial Contrast: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) vs. Accuray (NYSE:ARAY)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 1 2 2 0 2.20 Accuray 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $68.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.92%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.95%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -40.36% -18.67% -15.26% Accuray -0.30% -23.59% -2.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $50.59 million 36.73 -$21.83 million ($1.50) -51.49 Accuray $418.79 million 0.74 -$16.43 million ($0.15) -22.73

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accuray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accuray beats Inspire Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

