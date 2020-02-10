Financial Contrast: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) & Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRHF)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -41.89% -213.54% -57.95% Quarterhill -11.31% -6.62% -5.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $50.09 million 0.32 -$37.21 million N/A N/A Quarterhill $77.40 million 2.27 -$49.12 million ($0.24) -6.17

XpresSpa Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quarterhill.

Volatility & Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XpresSpa Group and Quarterhill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quarterhill has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Quarterhill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Summary

Quarterhill beats XpresSpa Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.