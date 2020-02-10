Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.94

News articles about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.94 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Financial Institutions’ score:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

FISI traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

