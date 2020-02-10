Financial Survey: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 219.31% -4.42% -1.91% Acadia Realty Trust 13.42% 1.82% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $120.96 million 2.40 $181.45 million N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust $262.21 million 8.46 $31.17 million $1.35 18.90

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acadia Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

