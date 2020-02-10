Fire Lotto Trading 47.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $110,938.00 and $15.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00371876 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012496 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

