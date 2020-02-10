First Community Bankshares Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $30.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $469.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

