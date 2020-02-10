First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of First Hawaiian worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

