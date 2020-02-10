First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.84 Million

Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $19.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.38 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $18.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $85.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $87.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $96.12 million, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $96.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of INBK opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $269.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

