First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 680,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,628,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

