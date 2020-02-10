First National Trust Co Acquires 3,167 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

