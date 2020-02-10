First National Trust Co Buys 2,518 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.83. 1,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,727. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $91.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

