First National Trust Co Buys 2,588 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.38. 137,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,128. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

