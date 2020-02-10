First National Trust Co Buys 3,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.11. The stock had a trading volume of 85,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $246.20 and a twelve month high of $307.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

