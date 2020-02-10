First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

