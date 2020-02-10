First National Trust Co Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,638 shares of company stock worth $1,687,207. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 244,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,211. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

