First National Trust Co Has $1.61 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.78. 353,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $556.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

