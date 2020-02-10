First National Trust Co Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.09. 22,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

