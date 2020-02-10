First National Trust Co Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 15,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,647. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $119.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

