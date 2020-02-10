First National Trust Co Has $2.63 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,626 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 334,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 275,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $55.87. 7,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,332. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

