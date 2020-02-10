First National Trust Co Has $3.09 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,434 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,782,000 after acquiring an additional 388,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $100.17. 50,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

