First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,192. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98.

