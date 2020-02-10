First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,809,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 228,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 175,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

