First National Trust Co Purchases 2,011 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.87. 33,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $138.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.