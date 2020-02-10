First National Trust Co Purchases 9,225 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.67. 172,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.