First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Huber Research cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,124. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

