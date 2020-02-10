First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,129. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

