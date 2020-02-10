First National Trust Co Sells 2,361 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.83. 968,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

