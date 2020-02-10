First National Trust Co Sells 2,644 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,109,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

