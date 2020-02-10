First National Trust Co Sells 32,058 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,058 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

