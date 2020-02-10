First National Trust Co Sells 3,750 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

