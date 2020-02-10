First National Trust Co Sells 4,653 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

