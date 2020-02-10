First National Trust Co Sells 5,926 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,467 shares of company stock worth $8,555,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 294,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,938. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.