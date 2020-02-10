First National Trust Co Sells 790 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $187.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.