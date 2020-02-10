First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 103,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

