First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on FM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

FM opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

