First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 41,016.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,999 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 1.44% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

